Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 68.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.60 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.