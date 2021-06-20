Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.80 Million in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $29,081,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,911,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $280,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

NYSE SI opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 2.64. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $469,200.00. Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

