Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after acquiring an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after purchasing an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RARE. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

RARE stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.14. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,230 shares of company stock worth $4,011,052. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

