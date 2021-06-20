Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Graham worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 27.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE:GHC opened at $641.08 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $313.10 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.