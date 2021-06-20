Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,856 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $354,414,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $123,181,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $52,523,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 834.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 309,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

