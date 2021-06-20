Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 159,360 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 333.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Thermon Group worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Thermon Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 824,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THR opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.25 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

