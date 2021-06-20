Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 33,826 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 284.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

