Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,937 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

