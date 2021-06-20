Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $665,046.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $14,989,069.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,989,069.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,316,243 shares of company stock worth $239,723,608 in the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1,284.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.