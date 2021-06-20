Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $41.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.