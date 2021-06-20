Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,634 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,634 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Bank OZK worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Truist lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

