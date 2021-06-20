Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 176,460 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of GoPro worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $126,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,138.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,549,918. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

