Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,924 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

