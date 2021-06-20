Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,642 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,642 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

