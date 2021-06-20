Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 98,466 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,466 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Viasat worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 18.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,172.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

