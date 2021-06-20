Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,073,000.

Several brokerages have commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $957.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

