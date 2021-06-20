Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,332,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.79% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,235 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,484.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 643,993 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 619,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after acquiring an additional 327,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $312.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.54. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Tripadvisor Holdings Liberty sold 1,713,859 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $91,999,951.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

