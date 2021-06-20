Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,925 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Agilysys worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 366,326 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 205,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Agilysys by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $54.39 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,815,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,427 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,865,794. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

