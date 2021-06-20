SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $226,644.30

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $226,644.30 and approximately $87.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00026079 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002711 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002047 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,989,093 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

