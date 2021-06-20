SakeToken (SAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $159,205.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One SakeToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $159,205.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00772392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00044740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00084117 BTC.

About SakeToken

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 132,759,735 coins and its circulating supply is 98,337,796 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

