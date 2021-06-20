Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,673 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

