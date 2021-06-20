Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of STSA opened at $5.62 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

