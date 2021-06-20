SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $560.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.70 million to $565.53 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $507.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBAC stock opened at $318.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,116 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

