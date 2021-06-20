Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 153.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,344 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $42,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

