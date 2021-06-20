Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,122,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

