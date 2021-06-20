Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. 338,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,081. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $79.58.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.