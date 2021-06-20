Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.7% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.14. 760,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,578. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $103.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

