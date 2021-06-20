Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,198,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.88. 508,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

