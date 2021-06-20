Scorum Coins (SCR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $672.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $135,871.01 and approximately $672.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00176607 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,670.54 or 0.99885415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.00861267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

