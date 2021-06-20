Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.