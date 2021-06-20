Secret Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00003698 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $91.55 million and $1.26 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00429930 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017223 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.27 or 0.01084910 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 186,344,559 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.