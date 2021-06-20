Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,537 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 79,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

NYSE BX opened at $96.38 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock worth $318,310,923. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

