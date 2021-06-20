Sei Investments Co. Buys 136,189 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,189 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Valley National Bancorp worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $41,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 446,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

