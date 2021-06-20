Sei Investments Co. Has $6.21 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of ONE Gas worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGS opened at $74.64 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

