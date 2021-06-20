Sei Investments Co. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76,647 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $18,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

