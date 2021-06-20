Sei Investments Co. Has $7.15 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

