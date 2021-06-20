Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 375,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Southwestern Energy worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

