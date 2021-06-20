Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2,309.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $199.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $227.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,109,355 shares of company stock worth $279,784,432. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

