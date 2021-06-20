Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 224.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Virtu Financial worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 574.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 170,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

