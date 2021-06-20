Sei Investments Co. Sells 30,101 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Commvault Systems worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 33,630 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $2,557,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $77.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $81.88.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

