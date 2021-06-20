Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,447 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2,912.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after acquiring an additional 840,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 660,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,061,000. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,521,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

