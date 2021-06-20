Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 610,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of The Macerich at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in The Macerich by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank purchased a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Macerich by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Macerich by 495.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 200,433 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

