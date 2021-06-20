Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 271.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLAB shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.