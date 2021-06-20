SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,579 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SEI Investments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

