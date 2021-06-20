Selfkey (KEY) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $44.13 million and $4.76 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00060741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.75 or 0.00764991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00044840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00083811 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

