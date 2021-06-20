Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

SRE opened at $137.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.40. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

