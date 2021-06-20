Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $12.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

SRE opened at $137.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.40. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $144.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $951,586,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after buying an additional 499,145 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sempra Energy (SRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.