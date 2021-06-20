Sentinel Chain (SENC) Achieves Market Cap of $184,095.46

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $184,095.46 and $38,813.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.02 or 0.00767036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083804 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

