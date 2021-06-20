SF Capital Price Down 3% Over Last Week (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SF Capital has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $31,008.34 and approximately $22.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00057545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00136670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,540.93 or 1.00087956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00847888 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

