Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $506,623.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00024388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00742767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00044039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00083210 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 37,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,762,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

