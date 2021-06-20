Shield Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.34 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2.34 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00013594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00176773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.55 or 0.00867539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.58 or 1.00177594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

